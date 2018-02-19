Second man indicted for intimidating judge

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking to arrest Marquan Cooper, 22, on a felony warrant for intimidation of a judge.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Cooper’s indictment on Friday.

Using the alias “Quannie Coop,” Cooper made threats against Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi and his family. Those threats were made Capizzi had arraigned six juveniles charged in connection an armed robbery and subsequent police pursuit that occurred on Feb. 1.

“This is another defendant making threats on social media towards a Juvenile Court judge,” said Heck. “We will not tolerate anyone threatening a judge, his family, or anyone else involved in a criminal case in an attempt to influence or affect the outcome of that case.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cooper is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-4357.

Marquan Cooper, 22, is being sought by law enforcement after being indicted for intimidation of a judge. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_MarquanCooper.jpg Marquan Cooper, 22, is being sought by law enforcement after being indicted for intimidation of a judge. MCSO Photo

Warrant issued for arrest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

