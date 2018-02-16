Man indicted for treatening judge

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Friday that Devin Wilson, 24, of Dayton, has been indicted for making threats against Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi.

Those threats were made against Capizzi on social media in connection after Capizzi had arraigned six juveniles charged in connection an armed robbery and subsequent police pursuit that occurred on Feb. 1.

Wilson was indicted on one count of intimidation, a third-degree felony, by the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

According to Heck, Wilson was placed on probation in January on two unrelated cases for trafficking cocaine. Heck indicated that his office would ask for the probation granted by Judge Michael Krumholtz to be revoked and Wilson be sentenced to 18 months in prison.

“The defendant, on probation for less than one month, threatened a judge about a case, which is an assault on the entire criminal justice system,” said Heck. “We have to take these matters very seriously, whether someone is threatening a judge, a prosecutor, a police officer, or any other court officer.”

Wilson is currently incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Wilson http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_DevinWilson-1.jpg Wilson MCSO Photo

Judge threatened after arraignments in juvenile court

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.