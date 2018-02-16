Young Marines to present gun safety program

HUBER HEIGHTS — In cooperation with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami Valley Young Marines (MVYM) will conduct an educational program called the Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program sponsored by the National Rifle Association. The course will held on Saturday, 24 February, from 2 to 3:30 PM. The location is the Huber Heights Masonic Lodge, 7777 Wildcat Road in Huber Heights. Any Miami Valley youth from pre-kindergarten to 4th grade is invited to attend and learn what to do if they encounter a firearm. Parents should accompany their child. To register for this program, please visit the MVYM facebook page at “www.facebook.com/pg/mvyms/events.”

The Eddie Eagle GunSafe® program is a gun accident prevention program developed by a task force made up of educators, school administrators, curriculum specialists, urban housing safety officials, clinical psychologists, law enforcement officials and National Rifle Association firearm safety experts. It began in 1988 with one mission: teach children four simple, easy to remember steps so they know what to do if they ever come across a gun. Eddie Eagle and his friends remind children that if they see a gun, they need to: 1) Stop!; 2) Don’t touch; 3) Run away; and, 4) Tell a grown-up.

We all talk about stranger danger, Internet safety, fire drills and more with children – – – so why not include gun safety? The program makes no value judgments about firearms, no firearms are ever used, and it covers an important topic that needs to be addressed with kids. Like swimming pools, electrical outlets and matchbooks, firearms are simply treated as a part of everyday life With firearms found in about half of all American households, it’s an approach that makes sense.

For more information, visit our website at www.miamivalleyyoungmarines.com, or contact Unit Commander Keagan Miller at 937-838-7504.

