Congratulations to Sarai Combs on earning the highest rating of Superior at the Huber Heights City Schools district Science Fair. She will compete next at Central State on March 17. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_ScienceFair.jpg Congratulations to Sarai Combs on earning the highest rating of Superior at the Huber Heights City Schools district Science Fair. She will compete next at Central State on March 17. Contributed photo