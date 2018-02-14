Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
January 25
Nicholas J. Martin, violation of protection order, warrant arrest
January 26
Justin L. Montgomery, domestic violence
Joshua D. Hatfield, domestic violence
Eric A. Serrott, theft without consent
Teddi M. Samples, theft
Jenna N. Kaye, warrant arrest
Deacon M. Minna, OVI
January 27
William D. Jackson, felony failure to comply, having weapons under disability, felony warrant arrest
Adam G. Colwell, resisting arrest, warrant arrest
Kailey M. Kittelson, OVI
Danny D. Sparks, fictitious plates
Thomas E. Kennedy, felony domestic violence
Tenneil D. McKnight, domestic violence
Brooke I. Laravie, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, driving with no license, failure to obey traffic control devices
January 28
Damian M. Bateman, possession of marijuana
Kristopher B. Osgood, domestic violence
Aaron A. Smith, theft, failure to comply
David L. Caserta, domestic violence
January 29
Michelle C. Roberts, theft
Jevin D. Williams, theft
Austin F. Amison, theft
Michelle C. Roberts, theft, possessing criminal tools
January 30
Stephanie O. Moore, OVI
Johnnie E. Brown, domestic violence
Amanda E. Stahl, theft, felony warrant
Matthew A. Wright, receiving stolen property
January 31
Rita D. Smith, theft
Dustin S. Elam, criminal damaging
Jacob C. Harris, warrant arrest
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.