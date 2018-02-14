Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

January 25

Nicholas J. Martin, violation of protection order, warrant arrest

January 26

Justin L. Montgomery, domestic violence

Joshua D. Hatfield, domestic violence

Eric A. Serrott, theft without consent

Teddi M. Samples, theft

Jenna N. Kaye, warrant arrest

Deacon M. Minna, OVI

January 27

William D. Jackson, felony failure to comply, having weapons under disability, felony warrant arrest

Adam G. Colwell, resisting arrest, warrant arrest

Kailey M. Kittelson, OVI

Danny D. Sparks, fictitious plates

Thomas E. Kennedy, felony domestic violence

Tenneil D. McKnight, domestic violence

Brooke I. Laravie, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, driving with no license, failure to obey traffic control devices

January 28

Damian M. Bateman, possession of marijuana

Kristopher B. Osgood, domestic violence

Aaron A. Smith, theft, failure to comply

David L. Caserta, domestic violence

January 29

Michelle C. Roberts, theft

Jevin D. Williams, theft

Austin F. Amison, theft

Michelle C. Roberts, theft, possessing criminal tools

January 30

Stephanie O. Moore, OVI

Johnnie E. Brown, domestic violence

Amanda E. Stahl, theft, felony warrant

Matthew A. Wright, receiving stolen property

January 31

Rita D. Smith, theft

Dustin S. Elam, criminal damaging

Jacob C. Harris, warrant arrest

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

