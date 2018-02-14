HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of February 19-23:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, February 19

President’s Day – No School

Tuesday, February 20

Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk

Wednesday, February 21

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, February 22

Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, February 23

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, February 19

President’s Day – No School

Tuesday, February 20

Macaroni & Cheese, green beans, juice/dinner roll, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, February 21

Chicken patty, corn, fruit, milk/carrots

Thursday, February 22

Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/celery

Friday, February 23

Cheese pizza or fish, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, February 19

President’s Day – No School

Tuesday, February 20

Spicy chicken tenders, green beans, juice/dinner roll, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, February 21

Warrior burger, corn, fruit, milk/carrots

Thursday, February 22

Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/celery

Friday, February 23

Cheese pizza or fish, salad, fruit, milk/broccoli

High School Lunch menu

Monday, February 19

President’s Day – No School

Tuesday, February 20

Spicy chicken tenders, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, broccoli

Wednesday, February 21

Chicken patty, pasta with cheese breadstick, green beans, carrots

Thursday, February 22

Pizza, cheeseburger, broccoli & cheese, grape tomatoes

Friday, February 23

Hot dog, spicy chicken, baked beans, celery, fish sandwich

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.