HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of February 19-23:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, February 19
President’s Day – No School
Tuesday, February 20
Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk
Wednesday, February 21
Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk
Thursday, February 22
Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk
Friday, February 23
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, February 19
President’s Day – No School
Tuesday, February 20
Macaroni & Cheese, green beans, juice/dinner roll, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, February 21
Chicken patty, corn, fruit, milk/carrots
Thursday, February 22
Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/celery
Friday, February 23
Cheese pizza or fish, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, February 19
President’s Day – No School
Tuesday, February 20
Spicy chicken tenders, green beans, juice/dinner roll, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, February 21
Warrior burger, corn, fruit, milk/carrots
Thursday, February 22
Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/celery
Friday, February 23
Cheese pizza or fish, salad, fruit, milk/broccoli
High School Lunch menu
Monday, February 19
President’s Day – No School
Tuesday, February 20
Spicy chicken tenders, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, broccoli
Wednesday, February 21
Chicken patty, pasta with cheese breadstick, green beans, carrots
Thursday, February 22
Pizza, cheeseburger, broccoli & cheese, grape tomatoes
Friday, February 23
Hot dog, spicy chicken, baked beans, celery, fish sandwich
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.