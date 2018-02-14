Weisenborn studets get Superior rating at Science Fair

The Weisenborn science fair was a huge success. There were 51 participants and lots of interesting projects. Congratulations to the following students who received a “superior” rating and participated in the district science fair on Thursday, February 8 – Korea Ball, Raelee Lance, Miguel Abeldano, Haleigh Larman, Cami McElroy, James Zbinden, Mitchell Logan, Emma Mainord, Victoria Kempton, and Chase Morris. Not pictured is Jenna Roberts.

