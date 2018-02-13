NDC Technologies supports young artists

HUBER HEIGHTS — NDC Technologies, a leading global provider of precision measurement and control solutions, is supporting the local arts from neighbouring schools as a way of giving back to the community. The company’s new Young Artists program was launched in November 2017 with the first local artwork on display at its Dayton headquarters from the Valley Forge Elementary School in Huber Heights.

“I am very excited about this special program,” said Dave Roland, President of NDC Technologies. “As a local business, we have a responsibility to the local community and our presence directly affects and influences our local leaders, local schools and other businesses. These students look up to businesses like ours and enables them to explore their creativity and dream about their future. It’s all about stimulating ones imagination and realizing that anything is possible.”

Officials from the Valley Forge Elementary School and City of Huber Heights visited NDC to get a personal tour of the facility and a first-hand view of the art wall. In attendance were Rebecca Molfenter, Principal and Kathryn Nugent, Art Teacher from Valley Forge Elementary, as well as Ed Lyons, Vice Mayor for the City of Huber Heights. Mr. Roland presented a $250 donation check to the Valley Forge Elementary School art program. “We greatly appreciate this donation,” says Mrs. Molfenter. “The art program at our school is so important for our students.” Ms. Nugent adds “Our art program is very popular and is a big reason why our students like to come to school. It plays a huge part in their overall intellectual and creative development.”

The art wall is located in NDC’s main office area and includes colourful and interesting creations from students in grades 1 – 5. The exhibit wall also includes a fitting quote that sets the theme of the art program: “Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” – Albert Einstein.

For more information about NDC Technologies and the Young Artists program, please contact Jay Luis, Marketing Communications Manager at NDC Technologies.

Dave Roland, President of NDC Technologies, presents a check to Valley Forge Elementary School Principal Rebecca Molfenter, Art Teacher Kathryn Nugent, and Vice Mayor Ed Lyons in support of student artists. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_NDC.jpeg Dave Roland, President of NDC Technologies, presents a check to Valley Forge Elementary School Principal Rebecca Molfenter, Art Teacher Kathryn Nugent, and Vice Mayor Ed Lyons in support of student artists. Contributed photo