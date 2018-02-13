Hoops for Hope battles child cancer

Over the past few weeks Wayne Student Council has worked to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Our funds will go to children’s research. The students sold shirts and did donations drives. We were able to raise 1,000 dollars. On Saturday we had a meal with some “real warriors” in Huber Heights city schools. Colton Pride and his family were able to eat with our basketball team and meet the players. Carson Bailey and his family also met the team and had dinner. Our varsity basketball team talked and took pictures with the families. These families are true warriors in our community. Wayne is hoping to kick kids cancer to the curb!

