Man indicted in Huber Heights robbery

HUBER HEIGHTS — Caleb W. Johnson, 18, of Fairborn, has been indicted on multiple counts connected to the armed robbery of a cell phone store on Old Troy Pike.

Johnson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of kidnapping, and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Six other individuals have been arrested in the case, all juveniles between the ages of 15 – 17.

On Thursday, February 1, 2018, Huber Heights Police were dispatched on a report of multiple males committing an armed robbery at a cell phone store on Old Troy Pike. Before police arrived at the scene, they received an update that the suspects were fleeing in a vehicle. The officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle crashed into multiple other vehicles and the suspects fled on foot in a residential neighborhood.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown during the incident and police from multiple neighboring communities responded to assist Huber Heights police.

“This defendant decided to commit a violent felony by robbing a store at gunpoint and terrorizing not only the store’s customers and employees, but the entire community,” said Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

Johnson is no longer in jail after posting bond. Heck said that Johnson is being monitored electronically.

Johnson http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_CalebJohnsonMug.jpg Johnson MCSO Photo

Schools placed on lockdown during incident

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.