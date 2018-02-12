Man charged with treatening judge

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Friday that formal charges have been filed against Devin Wilson for making threats toward a judge.

Those threats were made against Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi on social media in connection after Capizzi had arraigned six juveniles charged in connection an armed robbery and subsequent police pursuit that occurred on Feb. 1.

Wilson faces one count of intimidation, a third-degree felony. The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury at an unspecified date.

According to Heck, Wilson was placed on probation in January on two unrelated cases for trafficking cocaine. Heck indicated that his office would ask for the probation granted by Judge Michael Krumholtz to be revoked and Wilson be sentenced to 18 months in prison.

“The defendant, on probation for less than one month, threatened a judge about a case, which is an assault on the entire criminal justice system,” said Heck. “We have to take these matters very seriously, whether someone is threatening a judge, a prosecutor, a police officer, or any other court officer.”

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

