Aullwood announces February events

BUTLER TWP. — February marks the middle of winter. Enjoy a Sugarbush Walk learning how to make maple syrup at Aullwood Farm or count birds during the Annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

Bring your friends and neighbors to the annual ‘Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullwood’ for wonderful food, fun, and tastes of local beer.

General admission is $7/adult and $5/child unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free. Aullwood Center programs are held at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs are held at 9101 Frederick Pike.

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, February 8, 15, and 22 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun walk as we experience the beautiful winter landscape, birds and other exciting discoveries. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks. Bring binoculars. Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-members are $7/adult. (Center)

Project FeederWatch

Thursdays and Fridays, February 8, 9, 22, and 23 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Count birds, drink coffee, eat donuts, share stories, and count more birds. These bird counts contribute to scientific studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Visit the Cornell web site at www.bird.cornell.edu/pfw for more information. (Center)

*Backyard Maple Syrup

Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. – noon is the Center for Lifelong Learning Backyard Maple Syrup Workshop led by Jenn Starcher. Love the taste of maple syrup? Ever wanted to make your own? Come experience the tradition of making maple syrup. Learn how to identify maple trees in your backyard and how to properly tap them for sap collecting. Gain an understanding of the sap process and take a tour of Aullwood’s Sugarbush. Learn how to boil down the sap and draw the maple syrup off in your own kitchen. Please dress for the weather. Workshop includes handouts, a metal spile to tap a tree at home, and a maple sugar cake. (Farm)

Price: $25 Member FoA, $35 Non-member. Class limit: 15 (4 minimum) – Level: Beginner.

Sugarbush Walks

Saturdays and Sundays, February 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Farm Discovery Center. The sap begins to move in the sugar maple trees as the length of each day increases. This is a perfect time to be outdoors – the air is crisp and bird song is increasing. During this enchanting time, a broken maple twig will “bleed” sweet sap and a hole drilled in the trunk will quickly produce a bucket full of the essence of spring. The clear sap, if boiled, will turn into delicious maple syrup. You can experience the sap flow and the making of maple syrup by attending a weekend Aullwood Sugarbush Walk in February. Discover the wonder of food making from trees as we walk to the sugar house to observe the boiling of sap and drawing off of warm maple syrup. (Farm)

Winter Speaker Series

Sunday, February 11 from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.is Aullwood’s final program in its Winter Speaker Series “Women in Science” 2018 – “Experiencing, Discovering and Learning” – presented by Cathy Knoop. Cathy has been an Ohio educator for over 30 years. She has received a number of teaching awards including the Walt Disney Company’s American Teacher Award and National Conservation Teacher of the Year from the National Association of Conservation Districts. She has a long history of connecting children with the world outside the classroom. As a former elementary science teacher for Miami and Pickaway counties, Cathy always used the natural environment to inspire young learners. She transformed schoolyards into outdoor education centers that featured natural habitats, adding trails, bird feeders and message boards where students could post bird sightings and other observations, creating an outdoor lab that could be used cross curriculum.

She is still very active in education throughout Ohio and recently received the 2016 Ohio Environmental Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award along with her husband, Paul. She has touched the lives of countless children and has helped conserve, protect, and restore Ohio’s natural heritage. Cathy will be presenting on her incredibly diverse work as an educator and the adults who influenced her over the years across age groups and cultures. She will also be sharing her work as an international trainer and president for CISV International which is a global organization dedicated to educating and inspiring for peace through building inter-cultural friendship, cooperation and understanding. (Center)

National Audubon Society’s Great Backyard Bird Count

February 16 – 19, 2018 will be the 21st Annual Great Backyard Bird Count which is a joint venture of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. The Great Backyard Bird Count was the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real-time. Now, more than 160,000 people of all ages and walks of life worldwide join the four-day count each February to create an annual snapshot of the distribution and abundance of birds. This free event is an opportunity for families, students, and people of all ages to discover the wonders of nature in backyards, schoolyards, and local parks, and, at the same time, make an important contribution to bird conservation. Everyone can take part, from novice bird watchers to experts, by counting birds for as little as 15 minutes (or as long as they wish) on one or more days of the event and reporting their sightings online at www.birdcount.org. Participants can also discover what birds others are finding in their backyards – whether in their own neighborhood or thousands of miles away. Additional online resources include tips to help identify birds, a photo gallery, and special materials for educators. For more information, contact Sam Romeo, Environmental Educator, at (937) 890-7360, ext. 223 or sromeo@audubon.org

Aullwood’s Great Backyard Bird Count

Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun discovery walk to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count! Help Sam find as many birds as possible during an exciting walk all around Aullwood’s trails. All participants will begin in the Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. followed by a coffee break in the bird watching room at 9 a.m. After checking out Aullwood’s feeders, participants will go back on the trails to count more birds. Bring binoculars. This is a free learning opportunity and is open to all levels of birders. (Center)

*Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullwood

Bring your friends for Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullwood on Saturday, February 17, from 6 – 9:30 p.m. at the Marie S. Aull Education Center, 1000 Aullwood Road. The event sponsors include; Leppla Associates, Ltd., Fred P. Kreuzer CPA & Associates, LLC and Bonbright Distributors. Bonbright will bring a wide variety of beers including Miller Lite, Crispin Pear Cider, Lagunitas Undercover, Great Lakes Holy Moses and Moeller Wally Post Red. Local brewers Fifth Street Brewpub, Warped Wing Brewing Company and The Hairless Hare Brewery will introduce patrons to their best winter lagers, stouts and ales. All guests will be able to join an informative beer tasting session with our local beer masters and discover some of their secrets to creating an amazing beer. Raffle prizes will be awarded from local breweries and restaurants. Aullwood is pleased to welcome nine of the area’s best restaurants and caterers including: Amber Rose Restaurant & Catering, Bernstein’s Fine Catering, Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering, Company 7 BBQ, Mrs. B’s Catering, Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill, Rob’s Restaurant & Catering, Stone House Sweets Bakery & Coffee House, and Zappia’s Magnificent Marinaras. Each will provide tastes of their most popular culinary delights for everyone to enjoy. Topping off the evening will be The Simpson-Haas Duo (Gary Simpson & Reed Haas) as they entertain us with delightful blues, jazz, standards and soft rock perfect for spending time with friends. The cost per person is $40. Reservations are a must with only 200 tickets available. Call Aullwood at (937) 890-7360. (Center)

*Chipmunk Adventures Classes for Preschool Children

Spring is a wonderful time for youngsters to come to Aullwood to discover the natural world with the Chipmunk Adventure Classes for children 2 – 5 years old. Magnificent Eagles is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 10 a.m. until noon Children will enjoy outdoor experiences, stories, songs, crafts and Aullwood’s live animals as they look for signs of spring. They should be dressed for all possible weather conditions because the class will go outside unless severe weather threatens. Two adults will be with the children at all times. Bev Holland is the teacher for this exciting class which will be held at the Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center. For information call (937) 890-7360. Fee: $15 Members/ $17 Non-Members Class limit: 10 (5 minimum) (Farm)

Two cardinals and a blue jay visiting one of Aullwood’s feeders. Count birds, drink coffee, eat donuts, and share stories, during Project Feeder Watch on Thursdays and Fridays, February 8, 9, 22, and 23 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_Birds_at_Feeders.jpg Two cardinals and a blue jay visiting one of Aullwood’s feeders. Count birds, drink coffee, eat donuts, and share stories, during Project Feeder Watch on Thursdays and Fridays, February 8, 9, 22, and 23 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Cathy Knoop will present Aullwood’s final program in its Winter Speaker Series ‘Women in Science’ 2018 – “Experiencing, Discovering and Learning.” http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_CathyKnoop.jpg Cathy Knoop will present Aullwood’s final program in its Winter Speaker Series ‘Women in Science’ 2018 – “Experiencing, Discovering and Learning.” “Vulture: The Private Life of an Unloved Bird” – will be presented by Katie Fallon – author, founder of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, Inc. during Aullwood’s fourth program in the Winter Speaker Series. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_KatieFallon.jpg “Vulture: The Private Life of an Unloved Bird” – will be presented by Katie Fallon – author, founder of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, Inc. during Aullwood’s fourth program in the Winter Speaker Series. Contributed photos Children checking out the sap collection during a Sugarbush Walk. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_SugarbushWalk.jpg Children checking out the sap collection during a Sugarbush Walk. Contributed photos

Reach Aullwood at (937) 890-7360 for more information. Read more on Aullwood’s website www.aullwood.org.

