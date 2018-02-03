Adult programs offered at branch libraries

LOCAL — A variety of free programs for adults are being offered at Dayton Metro Library Branches in northern Montgomery County. For more information or to register, visit the online calendar of events at DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Events or call (937) 463-2665.

The heART of Homeschool

Feb. 1- Feb. 28 | Vandalia Opportunity Space

The artistic talents of area homeschoolers on display all month.

Project Dawn NARCAN Training

Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 7-8 p.m. | Huber Heights

Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) offers a free one-hour NARCAN training. Participants will be issued a Project Dawn Kit, which will include two doses of Naloxone, a medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by an opioid drug. Adults. Please register in advance.

Movie Night: Hidden Figures

Thursday Feb. 22 | 6 – 8:30 Pp.m. | Huber Heights

This film focuses on three real-life African-American female pioneers who were part of NASA’s team of human “computers” in the 1960s. Film is rated PG.

Painting Using Tape

Thursday, Feb. 22 | 6:30 – 8 p.m. | Northmont

Create your own abstract work of art. All supplies provided. Adults. Please register in advance.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_DaytonMetroLibrary.jpg

Staff Report

Reach the Dayton Metro Library at (937) 463-2665.

Reach the Dayton Metro Library at (937) 463-2665.