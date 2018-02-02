Wayne BPA students qualify for State

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne students recently participated in the Region 3 Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition. Region 3 is made up of Greenville High School, Franklin Monroe , Milton Union High School, Mississinawa Valley High School, Wayne High School, and Miami Valley Career Technology Center.
Seven students qualified for state competition March 8-9 in Columbus. They are:
First Place
Matthew Stuart – Digital Publishing
Jard Kleff – Fundamental Desktop Publishing
Taceana Zelaya – Graphic Promotional Design
Second Place
Hunter Garrett – Fundamental Desktop Publishing
Destiny Wagoner – Digital Publishing
Third Place
Yousif Altufaili – Intermediate Wordprocessing
Caleb Perry – Digital Publishing
Other placers include:
Second Place
Bobby Cole – Business Law and Ethics
Fourth Place
Dylan Donchez – Accounting
Gloria Boyer – Digital Publishing
Fifth Place
Hannah McPhail – Digital Publishing
Alyssa Golembiewski – Fundamental Desktop Publishing
Sixth Place
Candace Croft – Digital Publishing
