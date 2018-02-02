Wayne BPA students qualify for State

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne students recently participated in the Region 3 Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition. Region 3 is made up of Greenville High School, Franklin Monroe , Milton Union High School, Mississinawa Valley High School, ​Wayne High School, and Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

Seven students qualified for state competition March 8-9 in Columbus. They are:

First Place

Matthew Stuart – Digital Publishing

Jard Kleff – Fundamental Desktop Publishing

Taceana Zelaya – Graphic Promotional Design

Second Place

Hunter Garrett – Fundamental Desktop Publishing

Destiny Wagoner – Digital Publishing

Third Place

Yousif Altufaili – Intermediate Wordprocessing

Caleb Perry – Digital Publishing

Other placers include:

Second Place

Bobby Cole – Business Law and Ethics

Fourth Place

Dylan Donchez – Accounting

Gloria Boyer – Digital Publishing

Fifth Place

Hannah McPhail – Digital Publishing

Alyssa Golembiewski – Fundamental Desktop Publishing

Sixth Place

Candace Croft – Digital Publishing

Wayne Business Professionals of America (BPA) students show off their awards after the Region 3 competition. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_WayneBPA.jpg Wayne Business Professionals of America (BPA) students show off their awards after the Region 3 competition.

