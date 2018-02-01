Seven robbery suspects in custody after chase in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police Lt. Matt Dulaney said seven suspects are in custody after police saw the vehicle on Longford Road. The vehicle, a white Honda Pilot which was entered as stolen, crashed and the suspects ran out of the vehicle.

A “Signal 99” was put out due to the suspects being armed.

“We knew they were armed with rifles, they crashed, we knew there were seven of them bailing within our officer’s sight, we had people running in all directions, it was a way to get people here and, to be honest, when its seven against one that’s an issue,” said Dulaney.

Fortunately for police, the department’s SWAT team was training nearby and, along with officers from Dayton and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was able to be formed quickly.

Officers from Beavercreek, Vandalia, and Butler Township also responded.

The Huber Heights City Schools were placed on lockdown around 2:15 as police searched for the suspects. The lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.

“HHCS students were safe and in one place in their respective schools during the entire lockdown,” the district said in a statement on their website. “During this time, building principals were communicating with parents and guardians to provide updates through HHCS’s One Call Now system.”

Police recovered several guns, cash, and cell phones. Dulaney called the robbery “pretty bold.”

“When you walk into a business in the middle of day time, in a populated area, in one of our shopping centers with a lot of foot traffic and a lot of businesses, that’s pretty bold.”

Dulaney said a lot of factors came together for a successful resolution to the chase.

“We got excellent information and it just happened to work out great that it happened while our administration was here, we had multiple detectives, the SWAT team was in Huber Heights training, and Dayton officers were in the area extremely fast,” said Dulaney. “We’d like to thank all the agencies that responded to help us. With all of them this was a success.”

Huber Heights Police, the regional SWAT team, and several other police departments arrested seven individuals suspected of an armed robbery of the AT&T store on Old Troy Pike on Thursday. Huber Heights City Schools were on lockdown during the police activity. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_IMG_3136.jpegHuber Heights Police, the regional SWAT team, and several other police departments arrested seven individuals suspected of an armed robbery of the AT&T store on Old Troy Pike on Thursday. Huber Heights City Schools were on lockdown during the police activity. Contributed photo Huber Heights Police, the regional SWAT team, and several other police departments arrested seven individuals suspected of an armed robbery of the AT&T store on Old Troy Pike on Thursday. Huber Heights City Schools were on lockdown during the police activity. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_IMG_3137.jpegHuber Heights Police, the regional SWAT team, and several other police departments arrested seven individuals suspected of an armed robbery of the AT&T store on Old Troy Pike on Thursday. Huber Heights City Schools were on lockdown during the police activity. Contributed photo

Schools placed on lockdown during incident

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com