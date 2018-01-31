Wetz celebrate 72 years of marriage

Richard and Jaunita (Hughes) Wetz will observe their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 3, 2018. Married in their hometown of Lowell, Ohio, they have been residents of Huber Heights, Ohio for the past 52 years. A dinner celebration with family will marked the occasion.

Richard and Jaunita (Hughes) Wetz will observe their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 3, 2018. Married in their hometown of Lowell, Ohio, they have been residents of Huber Heights, Ohio for the past 52 years. A dinner celebration with family will marked the occasion. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_Wetz.jpeg Richard and Jaunita (Hughes) Wetz will observe their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 3, 2018. Married in their hometown of Lowell, Ohio, they have been residents of Huber Heights, Ohio for the past 52 years. A dinner celebration with family will marked the occasion. Contributed photo