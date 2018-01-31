Posted on by

Weisenborn Students of the Month


Congratulations to Weisenborn Junior High School’s Students of the Month for January - Aaron Richardson, Ciara Pearson, Max Peyton, Oni Ford, Raymond Railey, Kyleigh Bullock, Travis Phillips, Crystal Ackerman, Ethan Boatwright. Amiyah Campbell, Cole Henderson, Lily Carlisle, Julian Smith, Rosalyn Hernandez, Deakota Hall, Shayla Black, Britney Reker, Emma Limberg, and Sean McMeans. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible; and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum.


Contributed photo

Congratulations to Weisenborn Junior High School’s Students of the Month for January – Aaron Richardson, Ciara Pearson, Max Peyton, Oni Ford, Raymond Railey, Kyleigh Bullock, Travis Phillips, Crystal Ackerman, Ethan Boatwright. Amiyah Campbell, Cole Henderson, Lily Carlisle, Julian Smith, Rosalyn Hernandez, Deakota Hall, Shayla Black, Britney Reker, Emma Limberg, and Sean McMeans. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible; and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum.

Congratulations to Weisenborn Junior High School’s Students of the Month for January – Aaron Richardson, Ciara Pearson, Max Peyton, Oni Ford, Raymond Railey, Kyleigh Bullock, Travis Phillips, Crystal Ackerman, Ethan Boatwright. Amiyah Campbell, Cole Henderson, Lily Carlisle, Julian Smith, Rosalyn Hernandez, Deakota Hall, Shayla Black, Britney Reker, Emma Limberg, and Sean McMeans. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible; and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum.
http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_SOTM.jpegCongratulations to Weisenborn Junior High School’s Students of the Month for January – Aaron Richardson, Ciara Pearson, Max Peyton, Oni Ford, Raymond Railey, Kyleigh Bullock, Travis Phillips, Crystal Ackerman, Ethan Boatwright. Amiyah Campbell, Cole Henderson, Lily Carlisle, Julian Smith, Rosalyn Hernandez, Deakota Hall, Shayla Black, Britney Reker, Emma Limberg, and Sean McMeans. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible; and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum. Contributed photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:36 pm |    

Storaci wins HHCS Spelling Bee

Storaci wins HHCS Spelling Bee
12:26 pm |    

Blankenship wins Hart Service Award

Blankenship wins Hart Service Award
10:59 pm
Updated: 11:01 pm. |    

Four wrestlers place 1st at Eaton

Four wrestlers place 1st at Eaton