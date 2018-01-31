Weisenborn Students of the Month

Congratulations to Weisenborn Junior High School’s Students of the Month for January – Aaron Richardson, Ciara Pearson, Max Peyton, Oni Ford, Raymond Railey, Kyleigh Bullock, Travis Phillips, Crystal Ackerman, Ethan Boatwright. Amiyah Campbell, Cole Henderson, Lily Carlisle, Julian Smith, Rosalyn Hernandez, Deakota Hall, Shayla Black, Britney Reker, Emma Limberg, and Sean McMeans. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible; and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum.

Congratulations to Weisenborn Junior High School’s Students of the Month for January – Aaron Richardson, Ciara Pearson, Max Peyton, Oni Ford, Raymond Railey, Kyleigh Bullock, Travis Phillips, Crystal Ackerman, Ethan Boatwright. Amiyah Campbell, Cole Henderson, Lily Carlisle, Julian Smith, Rosalyn Hernandez, Deakota Hall, Shayla Black, Britney Reker, Emma Limberg, and Sean McMeans. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible; and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_SOTM.jpeg Congratulations to Weisenborn Junior High School’s Students of the Month for January – Aaron Richardson, Ciara Pearson, Max Peyton, Oni Ford, Raymond Railey, Kyleigh Bullock, Travis Phillips, Crystal Ackerman, Ethan Boatwright. Amiyah Campbell, Cole Henderson, Lily Carlisle, Julian Smith, Rosalyn Hernandez, Deakota Hall, Shayla Black, Britney Reker, Emma Limberg, and Sean McMeans. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible; and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum. Contributed photo