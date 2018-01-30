Blankenship wins Hart Service Award

HUBER HEIGHTS — Long-time resident and former Huber Heights City Councilwoman Judy Blankenship was honored with the Ed Hart Memorial Service Award last Wednesday.

The announcement was made as part of the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards ceremony.

Blankenship was honored for serving four terms on City Council as well as her work with the First Tier Suburbs, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Huber Heights/Wayne Township Historical Society, Senior Citizens Center Board of Trustees, and other organizations in the city and her church.

“Judy has always been involved in supporting the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce, the business community, and non-profit organizations,” said Executive Director Mark Bruns.

The award is named after community leader and local business owner Ed Hart. Hart was the founder of the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation and was instrumental in raising funds to bring the YMCA to the community.

“The award is presented to an individual who has dedicated themselves to go above and beyond serving and volunteering not only their time and knowledge, but their unselfish dedication to our community,” said Bruns.

Other awards were the Business of the Year and the Community Partnership Award which is presented to a non-profit organization.

The Business of the Year was chosen from one of 12 monthly winners.

This year’s recipient was Poelking Marian Lanes which opened in January, 1962. After opening across from its current location with 24 lanes. Marian Lanes operated in two locations across the street from each other until 1979 when it was consolidated into one 52-lane bowling center.

In the summer of 2012, Marian Lanes began a 3-phase, $1.4 million renovation that include building “Insiders,” a private, upscale room with eight cherry lanes, an open ceiling, bar, sound system, and large screen televisions.

Marian Lanes hosts many local high school bowling teams, hosted the Ladies State tournament over eight weekends in 2016, and hosted the Ladies Midwest tournament in 2017. Those two tournaments had an estimated economic impact of $3.5 million in the region.

The Miami Valley Young Marines (MVYM) were the recipient of the Community Partnership Award.

The Young Marines, based in Huber Heights, covers 14 counties in Southwest Ohio. In 2017, the Young Marines saw growth in youth development and drug demand reduction as a focus.

Young Marine Drug Demand Reduction efforts resulted in the MVYM receiving two national awards.

In May, the MVYM received the Kiki Camarena award from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the second highest in the nation. In October, they received the Department of Defense’s highest award called the Fulcrum Shield Award.

In 2018, the Miami Valley Young Marines will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

“The Young Marines core values of leadership, discipline, and teamwork are instilled in every member,” said Bruns. “Time and time again, these young people along with hard working staff prove they can contribute to the well-being of our community and make a difference.”

