Weisenborn Crime Watch talks suicide prevention

Members of Weisenborn Crime Watch attended the girl’s basketball game at Wayne High School on Saturday and handed out flyers with teen suicide facts on them in an attempt to raise awareness about teen suicide. An announcement was made during the basketball game as well requesting that everybody educate themselves on the signs of suicide, so we can end teen suicide in our community. Pictured left to right are Weisenborn Crime Watch members Grace Gruen, Maur’amie Whitfield, Madison Murray, Mandy Hanus, Addison Clouser, Megan Smith, Mindi Hanus, Diana Whetstone, and Officer Nick Lambert.

Members of Weisenborn Crime Watch attended the girl’s basketball game at Wayne High School on Saturday and handed out flyers with teen suicide facts on them in an attempt to raise awareness about teen suicide. An announcement was made during the basketball game as well requesting that everybody educate themselves on the signs of suicide, so we can end teen suicide in our community. Pictured left to right are Weisenborn Crime Watch members Grace Gruen, Maur’amie Whitfield, Madison Murray, Mandy Hanus, Addison Clouser, Megan Smith, Mindi Hanus, Diana Whetstone, and Officer Nick Lambert. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_CrimeWatch.jpg Members of Weisenborn Crime Watch attended the girl’s basketball game at Wayne High School on Saturday and handed out flyers with teen suicide facts on them in an attempt to raise awareness about teen suicide. An announcement was made during the basketball game as well requesting that everybody educate themselves on the signs of suicide, so we can end teen suicide in our community. Pictured left to right are Weisenborn Crime Watch members Grace Gruen, Maur’amie Whitfield, Madison Murray, Mandy Hanus, Addison Clouser, Megan Smith, Mindi Hanus, Diana Whetstone, and Officer Nick Lambert. Contributed photo