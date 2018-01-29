Wayne Thespians attend conference

FRANKLIN — Wayne High School Thespians performed at the SW Ohio Local Thespian Conference on Saturday, January 20, 2018. The production of “The Door” a one-act play was completely student produced. Director Katie Leeds transformed her vision of a shocking headline subject, murder of a young teen, with the help of a stellar cast and crew.

Alyssa Hardin, stage manager, continued to add to the play through sound effects and “knocking” on the door that Grace (Avery Lewis) did not want to open. Lyann Trinh (The VOICE) continued to remind Grace and the audience that something terrible had happened to Justin (Rickey Harris) and that if that door could just open, we all could face the truth.

Lighting design by Gavin Cain contributed to the moonlit somber mood, and sophomores Jonathan Barker, Kailey Wilde, and Jayden Lewis all contributed in props, set, and walk-on reminders of those murdered because they were different. This cast and crew will go on to the 2018 State Thespian Conference to perform “The Door” for the one-act marathon section.

