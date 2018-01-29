Smith named LDS Bishop

HUBER HEIGHTS – Taylor Smith of Huber Heights has been named the new bishop of the Huber Heights Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His counselors are Jonathon Climer and Cameron Coon.

Bishop Smith was born in Utah while his family was on vacation but they lived in Texas at the time. They moved to Mississippi a couple years after he was born and were there for 6 years and then they moved to Utah when he was eight, so he mostly remembers Utah growing up.

He served as a missionary for the church in the San Bernardino area, about an hour east of Los Angeles. He and his wife, Christine, have four children – two boys and two girls aged 8-14. He is a data analyst.

Bishop Smith says: “I was overwhelmed (and surprised) at first at the responsibility that goes along with being Bishop, but I love the Lord and His gospel and will do whatever he asks me to do. I will make mistakes along the way, but I know he will make up for my inadequacies because he loves the people I will be serving here.”

Jonathon Climer was raised in Champaign, IL where he lived until attending Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. He served a 2yr mission in Russia. Following his mission, he finished school at BYU with a degree in Electrical Engineering, then commissioned into the US Air Force. He is an Engineer in the Air Force, and over the course of the past 9 years the Air Force has taken him from Utah to Ohio to Florida and back to Ohio again. He and his wife, Mary Ann, will soon be celebrating their 10 year anniversary. They have five children: four sons (8, 6, 21 month old twins) and a daughter (4 years old).

Cameron Coon was raised in Colorado Springs, CO and served a mission in Baguio, Philippines. He and his wife, Rachel, will have been married for 15 years this May. They have four children:

2 girls (13, 11) and 2 boys (9, 7). He is an Engineer in the Air Force and has been stationed at Wright-Patt since 2015.

The Huber Heights Ward is located at 5750 Shull Road, Huber Heights and services begin at 10:00 am. It is one of nine congregations in the Dayton Ohio East Stake of the LDS Church.

Taylor Smith of Huber Heights has been named the new bishop of the Huber Heights Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is pictured with counselors are Jonathon Climer (left) and Cameron Coon (right). http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_Bishopric.jpeg Taylor Smith of Huber Heights has been named the new bishop of the Huber Heights Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is pictured with counselors are Jonathon Climer (left) and Cameron Coon (right). Contributed photo