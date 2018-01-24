Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
January 11
William B. Neal, felony domestic violence
Dustin R. Wilson, OVI, possession of drug abuse instruments, warrant arrest
Joseph M. Hayden, theft without consent
January 13
Kelsey N. Connolly, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant
Gary C. Butcher, warrant arrest
Kevin J. Francis, warrant arrest, resisting arrest, obstructing official business
Quenton L. Williams, obstructing official business, warrant arrest (X2)
James D. Watson, theft
Tyler M. Marshall, domestic violence
Cody A. Daniels, theft without consent
Tracy S. Grefer, theft without consent
January 14
Earl G. White, possession of marijuana
Leslie A. Masse, criminal trespass
January 15
David M. Bragg, obstructing official business
Joshua M. Reser, possession of drug abuse instruments
Brian C. Mills, warrant arrest
January 16
Talib Harding, violation of protection order
Hoang T.K. Do, theft
Son T. Do, theft
January 17
Antonio D. Curry, felony receiving stolen property
Jacob A. Murphy, assault (X2)
Jonathen D. Reuter, theft without consent
Alexis Y. Patrick, theft
Leatrice M. Jacko, obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia, warrant arrest
