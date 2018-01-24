Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

January 11

William B. Neal, felony domestic violence

Dustin R. Wilson, OVI, possession of drug abuse instruments, warrant arrest

Joseph M. Hayden, theft without consent

January 13

Kelsey N. Connolly, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant

Gary C. Butcher, warrant arrest

Kevin J. Francis, warrant arrest, resisting arrest, obstructing official business

Quenton L. Williams, obstructing official business, warrant arrest (X2)

James D. Watson, theft

Tyler M. Marshall, domestic violence

Cody A. Daniels, theft without consent

Tracy S. Grefer, theft without consent

January 14

Earl G. White, possession of marijuana

Leslie A. Masse, criminal trespass

January 15

David M. Bragg, obstructing official business

Joshua M. Reser, possession of drug abuse instruments

Brian C. Mills, warrant arrest

January 16

Talib Harding, violation of protection order

Hoang T.K. Do, theft

Son T. Do, theft

January 17

Antonio D. Curry, felony receiving stolen property

Jacob A. Murphy, assault (X2)

Jonathen D. Reuter, theft without consent

Alexis Y. Patrick, theft

Leatrice M. Jacko, obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia, warrant arrest

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

