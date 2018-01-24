Animal Resource Center offers adoption specials

DAYTON — Now through January 27, 2018, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is offering half off adoption specials on select dogs and puppies. Puppies are $82 and dogs are $72. Adoptions include:

Spay/Neuter

Microchip

2018 License

First round of vaccines

Dewormer

The Animal Resource Center is located at 6790 Webster Street, Dayton, OH 45414. If you would like more information about this special promotion or what it takes to adopt a forever friend, email the Animal Resource Center at AnimalShelter@mcohio.org or call 937-898-4457.

The Animal Resource shelter hours are:

Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays & Holidays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Lost & found searches only)

File photo