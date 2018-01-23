Auditor honors Huber Heights police dogs

HUBER HEIGHTS — Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented K-9s Adu and Eddie from the Huber Heights Police Department with their 2018 dog licenses on January 17 to honor the service the dogs and their partners Officer Mike Reckner and Officer Cory Siegrist provide the community.

Keith provides dog licenses for free to dogs in police service. There are nearly 20 total police dogs in Montgomery County serving in 10 police departments. These dogs are a great asset to the police departments they serve in. They search buildings, perform demonstrations, investigate bomb threats, chase criminals and find illegal drugs. Police dogs are highly trained and are known for the strong bond they share with their handler, whom they live with while off duty.

Adu is a 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd and Eddie is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. They are trained in narcotics, criminal apprehension, handler protection, tracking and evidence recovery. Both are trained in minimal force, meaning they will not bite a suspect who surrenders.

K-9 units from Miami Twp., Butler Twp., German Twp. and Riverside were also honored at Keith’s event.

“I wanted to honor the important work these K-9 units do to keep our communities safe,” said Keith.

Dog licenses are on sale from December 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018. For dogs that do not work with the police, the license fee is only $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for dogs that have not been altered, although there are some exceptions. Dog licenses must be renewed annually, unless the owner has a three-year or permanent license, which can only be purchased in-person from the Auditor’s Office.

Dog licenses help reunite owners with their pet if it goes missing, because they can be used as a quick and accurate way of notifying the owner if a dog is found. It is also Ohio law that all dogs older than three months of age must be licensed.

“Please renew your dog’s license today to help your loyal friend get back home if they get lost,” said Keith. “It is very easy to apply for a license. More and more, dog owners are buying their licenses online, from the comfort of their own home.”

Licenses can be purchased in five ways:

Online at www.mcohio.org/dogs

At the Huber Heights City Hall

By mailing-in an application which can be downloaded at www.mcohio.org/dogs

At the Auditor’s Office in the County Administration Building at 451 W. Third St. in Dayton

At the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center at 6790 Webster St. in Dayton

At nearly 30 stores and other outlets throughout the county

In 2017, more than 60,000 dog licenses were sold. More than one-third of these were purchased online. Proceeds from license sales go to the Animal Resource Center to help care for stray and lost animals until they can be adopted into a caring home. Dog owners can get a bone or heart-shaped tag by providing a small donation to the Animal Resource Center, to further help them care to animals in need.

Montgomery County residents can call 937-225-4314 or visit www.mcohio.org/dogs for more information on dog licensing.

