Gore to present State of the City

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Mayor Jeff Gore said he is hoping for a big turnout at city council’s next meeting, when he will present a state of the city address.

Gore said he will give the speech at the Feb. 12 council meeting.

“On Feb. 12 I will be excited to present what will be the first state of the city address that has happened in quite some time,” he said at Monday night’s council meeting. “We will go over quite a few things, things we’re doing well and opportunities that we have.”

Council also heard from Tim McMurdo of the HomeOwnership Center of Dayton. The center is a non-profit organization that works to help provide sustainable home ownership in an 11-county area. The group provides counseling and classes in a variety of topics related to home ownership. McMurdo explained how the group works in a presentation to council. The organization can be contacted at homeownershipdayton.com or by calling 853-1600.

Also Monday night, council:

Heard City Manager Rob Schommer give an update on the Chambersburg Road project, with phase 2 scheduled for this summer and phase 3 scheduled for the summer of 2019. Schommer said the city’s request for a grant to be applied to phase 4 of the project has been approved. Schommer also said work on the crosswalk and traffic signal upgrades at Merily Way and Waynetown Boulevard will begin this spring.

Approved a resolution authorizing Schommer to advertise for bids for janitorial services for city hall, the police building, senior center and Montgomery County Municipal Court.

Held a brief executive session to discuss what Law Director Gerald McDonald referred to as an “investigation of charges and complaints made against a public employee.”

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.