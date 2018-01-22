Wayne Drone Team tours Sinclair facility

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne JROTC’s Drone Team was invited and toured Sinclair College’s National Unmanned Aerial Systems Training and Certification Center. The students practiced basic drone handling characteristics on their simulators and investigated commercial industries and public sectors that seek certified drone operators for commercial use.

After checkout on the simulator the students tried their hand at operating Sinclair’s training drones and even flew their own drone for comparison. The students also toured the campus to explore how they could use their Tech Prep scholarship upon graduation.

This is the second year where JROTC cadets that complete three years of JROTC with a C or better and 2.25 cumulative GPA are eligible for a $3,000 tech prep scholarship that can be applied to any course of study at Sinclair.

