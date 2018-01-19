January Safety Patrollers of the Month

Pictured left to right are Huber Heights Police Sgt. Taylor, Monticello Elementary students Heidi Kennard and Zoey Chambers, and Officer Nick Lambert. These two students went above and beyond in their Safety Patrol duties for the month of January. For their hard work and dedication they were treated to a special luncheon at CiCi’s Pizza provided by the Huber Heights Police Division. They were also given a certificate and prizes and got to eat lunch with Police Officers from the Huber Heights Police Division.

Pictured left to right are Huber Heights Police Sgt. Taylor, Monticello Elementary students Heidi Kennard and Zoey Chambers, and Officer Nick Lambert. These two students went above and beyond in their Safety Patrol duties for the month of January. For their hard work and dedication they were treated to a special luncheon at CiCi’s Pizza provided by the Huber Heights Police Division. They were also given a certificate and prizes and got to eat lunch with Police Officers from the Huber Heights Police Division. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_SafetyPatrol-1.jpg Pictured left to right are Huber Heights Police Sgt. Taylor, Monticello Elementary students Heidi Kennard and Zoey Chambers, and Officer Nick Lambert. These two students went above and beyond in their Safety Patrol duties for the month of January. For their hard work and dedication they were treated to a special luncheon at CiCi’s Pizza provided by the Huber Heights Police Division. They were also given a certificate and prizes and got to eat lunch with Police Officers from the Huber Heights Police Division. Contributed photo