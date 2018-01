HUBER HEIGHTS — The public is invited to attend a reception honoring retirees Glen Brandenburg and Steve Dow. The firefighters, who have a combined 61 years of service, will be honored on Thursday, January 25 from 2-4 p.m. in the training room of Station 22 located at 7008 Brandt Pike.

Brandenburg http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_Brandenburg.jpg Brandenburg Dow http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_Dow.jpg Dow

Public invited to reception