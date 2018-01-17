Huber Heights Police, FBI make robbery arrest

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have made an arrest of the suspect in the robbery of Key Bank that occurred on Jan. 8.

Huber Heights Police and the FBI worked collaboratively to identify the unnamed suspect and took him into custody.

A statement from the police say there will be no other information released at this time.

Huber Heights Police and the FBI have identified and arrested this suspect in the robbery of Key Bank.

Suspect’s name not released at this time

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Darrell Wacker (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

