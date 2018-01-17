Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

January 5

Shelbie C. Pyle, domestic violence, illegal conveyance of drugs into a mental health facility

Jamiah A. Marks, possession of marijuana

January 6

Tracee C. Haney, theft without consent

Latifah S. Washington, theft without consent

Crystal C. Rednour, felony burglary

January 7

Jay W. Krumholtz, OVI, OVI within 20 years of previous OVI conviction

James B. Smith, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Shawn M. Montgomery, theft without consent

Daniel A. Johnsoton, domestic violence X2

January 8

Unique B. Packnett, possession of marijuana

Darius A. Benson, drug paraphernalia

January 9

Clayton L. Henry, theft without consent, warrant arrest

Samantha K. Walker, theft without consent

Davita A. Chambers, theft without consent, warrant arrest X2

Michael P. Jackson, domestic violence

Morgan M. Wagner, assault

January 10

Corey L. Jones, domestic violence

