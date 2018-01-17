Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
January 5
Shelbie C. Pyle, domestic violence, illegal conveyance of drugs into a mental health facility
Jamiah A. Marks, possession of marijuana
January 6
Tracee C. Haney, theft without consent
Latifah S. Washington, theft without consent
Crystal C. Rednour, felony burglary
January 7
Jay W. Krumholtz, OVI, OVI within 20 years of previous OVI conviction
James B. Smith, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Shawn M. Montgomery, theft without consent
Daniel A. Johnsoton, domestic violence X2
January 8
Unique B. Packnett, possession of marijuana
Darius A. Benson, drug paraphernalia
January 9
Clayton L. Henry, theft without consent, warrant arrest
Samantha K. Walker, theft without consent
Davita A. Chambers, theft without consent, warrant arrest X2
Michael P. Jackson, domestic violence
Morgan M. Wagner, assault
January 10
Corey L. Jones, domestic violence
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.