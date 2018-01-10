Huber Heights Police seek Key Bank robbery suspect

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are seeking a suspect in a robbery that occurred at Key Bank on Monday, Jan. 8. at approximately 5 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank and displayed a hand gun and instructed everyone in the bank to get on the floor. The suspect was able to get an undisclosed amount of money from a bank employee and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5-10 to 6-00 feet tall and approximately 220-225 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Huber Heights Police Division at 233-2080.

Huber Heights Police are seeking the identity of this man who robbed Key Bank at gunpoint on Monday, Jan. 8. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_KeyBankRobbery.jpgHuber Heights Police are seeking the identity of this man who robbed Key Bank at gunpoint on Monday, Jan. 8. HHPD Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com