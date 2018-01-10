Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
December 28
Tyler E. Long, theft, obstructing official business, warrant arrest
December 29
Scott O. Messer, domestic violence
Tonya K. Kinhalt, aggravated burglary
Jordan M. Lewis, OVI
December 30
Heather M. Bayless, drug paraphernalia
December 31
Malik Stephen, disorderly conduct/intoxication
Brian D. Stauber, OVI
January 1
Anthony J. Smith, misuse of credit card
Evan C. Lewis, complicity aid/abet another
Cle’Von K. Hummons, possession of drugs
Jesse D. Bushatz, theft, warrant arrest X2
Tiffany S. McKenzie, theft
January 2
Jurode D. Jordan, felony warrant arrest X2
January 3
Wayne K. Tackett, warrant arrest
Misty D. Renee, theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.