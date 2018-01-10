Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

December 28

Tyler E. Long, theft, obstructing official business, warrant arrest

December 29

Scott O. Messer, domestic violence

Tonya K. Kinhalt, aggravated burglary

Jordan M. Lewis, OVI

December 30

Heather M. Bayless, drug paraphernalia

December 31

Malik Stephen, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Brian D. Stauber, OVI

January 1

Anthony J. Smith, misuse of credit card

Evan C. Lewis, complicity aid/abet another

Cle’Von K. Hummons, possession of drugs

Jesse D. Bushatz, theft, warrant arrest X2

Tiffany S. McKenzie, theft

January 2

Jurode D. Jordan, felony warrant arrest X2

January 3

Wayne K. Tackett, warrant arrest

Misty D. Renee, theft

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

