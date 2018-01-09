Mayor breaks two ties in first meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Council made sure new Mayor Jeff Gore’s first meeting was a memorable one.

Gore was called on twice to break ties at Monday’s meeting. Not only was did he cast the deciding vote in approving a moratorium on medical cannabis production and sales in the city, he also had to break a tie on the city’s vice mayor for 2018.

The vice mayor is appointed by a vote of the council. Ed Lyons was nominated for the position, but the vote ended in a 4-4 tie with Nancy Byrge, Mark Campbell, Seth Morgan and Lyons voting yes. Richard Shaw, Janell Smith, Andy Hill and Glenn Otto voted no.

That left the decision up to Gore, who voted for Lyons.

It was the first meeting for Gore and new council members Morgan and Hill. Those three, along with incumbents Campbell and Byrge, won elections for council in November.

“Breaking ties, I guess that’s what I do,” Gore said after the meeting. “I’m satisfied with the way things went.”

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore broke two ties during his first meeting as Mayor. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_JeffGore.jpgHuber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore broke two ties during his first meeting as Mayor. File photo

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier