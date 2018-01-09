Schommer, Council agree on contract extension

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Manager Rob Schommer has a new five-year contract with the city.

City Council Monday night approved Schommer’s retirement then his rehiring as city manager. The new contract, which was in its third reading after extended discussions by council, runs through Dec. 31. 2022 at a salary of $141,060 with potential cost of living increases.

The contract council approved Monday was different than the one council considered in December.

The new contract deleted an agreement between the city and Schommer that called for Schommer to have a residence inside the city limits. City Law Director Gerald McDonald had advised the city that such residency requirements were not legally enforceable.

The old agreement also called for a payment to Schommer of $15,000 with an additional $12,000 spread out over a year for moving expenses and the release by Schommer of any potential claims against the city.

The new agreement includes a $15,000 payment that releases and waives “any and all past potential claims Schommer has or may have against the city occurring prior to the execution of this agreement.”

Council Member Janell Smith questioned the $15,000 payment .

“The original intent of the $15,000 payoff was for moving expenses and as I recall, right now we completely removed the residency requirement from this contract,” she said. “So the city is now paying $15,000 to Mr. Schommer to release any potential claims he may have against the city and its council members, even though there were no such claims?”

That led to a disagreement between Mayor Jeff Gore and Smith about the discussion; Gore said the contract had been explained in the council work session and the same issues did not need to be discussed again. Smith pressed the point and got an answer from McDonald.

He said the initial contract did call for moving expenses and releases of all claims and that the current contract was for a lesser amount for the release of claims.

When it came time for a vote, the amended contract was approved by a vote of 5-3, with Smith, Glenn Otto and Richard Shaw voting no.

After the meeting, Schommer said he was glad the discussions over the contract finally were over.

“I’ve served the city for a little more than 21 years in a variety of capacities and I’m honored to be able to re-commit and re-confirm my dedication to service here,” Schommer said.

He said he looking forward to continuing working with “a great group of professionals.”

“The slate is clean, that was the whole purpose of this,” he said.

In other action Monday night council:

Approved a grant from the Economic Development and Government Equity Program for $80,000 for expansion of the Trimble in Huber Heights. Trimble is building a 60,000 square-foot dome for product testing at its Huber Heights facility. Moved to second reading on a 5-3 vote an ordinance changing some wording in the 2017 budget. Smith questioned why the changes weren’t caught sooner. The changes do not affect any spending. Smith, Shaw and Otto voted no.



Council’s next meeting is Jan. 22, 7 p.m. in city hall. The next council work session is Jan. 16, 6 p.m., at city hall.

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier