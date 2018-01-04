December Safety Patrol of the Month

Once again the Huber Height Police Division would like to recognize the students selected for Safety Patrol of the Month. Each month the elementary schools in Huber Heights choose their top preforming Safety Patrol students. The students are then treated to a special luncheon where they get to eat at CiCi’s Pizza in Huber Heights with Huber Heights Police Officers. The winners also get a certificate and a prize from the Huber Heights Police, the Police Division also pays for the students lunches. Pictured are the winners for December 2017.

