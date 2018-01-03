Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

December 21

Marc A. N. Smith, felony theft

December 22

Sharon K. Deaton, OVI

Jerome L. Walker, theft

December 23

Shaniqua T. Gipson, theft without consent

Dajavon E. Flucas, assault

Brad A. Lewis, theft

James A. Conley, theft, warrant arrest x2

Robert G. Glover, theft without consent, warrant arrest x2

December 24

Jelana Laquasha Harris

December 25

Jonathan D. Miller, domestic violence physical harm, domestic violence harm by threat

Andrew C. Croft, domestic violence

Carrie B. Dorn, warrant arrest

December 26

Floyd A. Hensley, theft without consent

Jaykera N. Campbell, theft without consent

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

