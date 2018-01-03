Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
December 21
Marc A. N. Smith, felony theft
December 22
Sharon K. Deaton, OVI
Jerome L. Walker, theft
December 23
Shaniqua T. Gipson, theft without consent
Dajavon E. Flucas, assault
Brad A. Lewis, theft
James A. Conley, theft, warrant arrest x2
Robert G. Glover, theft without consent, warrant arrest x2
December 24
Jelana Laquasha Harris
December 25
Jonathan D. Miller, domestic violence physical harm, domestic violence harm by threat
Andrew C. Croft, domestic violence
Carrie B. Dorn, warrant arrest
December 26
Floyd A. Hensley, theft without consent
Jaykera N. Campbell, theft without consent
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.