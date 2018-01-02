Dayton Children’s to add urgent care

HUBER HEIGHTS — Dayton Children’s Hospital has announced that it will add a pediatric urgent care practice at its current location at 8501 Old Troy Pike.

The Huber Heights location has been operating since 2015 and officials say the urgent care will provide after-hours care for childrent with urgent medical conditions at a lower cost than using the emergency room. The urgent care will have trained specialists for pediatrics in urgent situations.

“We are listening to our patient families who consistently tell us they want more services closer to home,” says Deborah A. Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s. “Expanding to include a pediatric urgent care in Huber Heights will provide the world-class pediatric care for children that they deserve, right in their backyard. It is all part of our Destination 2020 plan to advance our role as the leader in children’s health.”

Dayton Children’s urgent care is fully staffed by board certified pediatricians to ensure that children get care that is customized to their growing bodies. Pediatric urgent care compliments a child’s doctor by offering care when the doctor’s office typically is closed, offering treatment for minor illnesses and injuries for children from birth to 21 years of age.

The urgent care will join extensive services already available at this location. Testing services include imaging, lab, EKG, ultrasound and baseline concussion tests on a walk-in basis. Children can also receive occupational therapy, speech / language pathology, audiology, physical therapy and orthopaedic physical therapy.

Dayton Children’s Hospital will add an urgent care practice to its existing facility at 8501 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_Childrens_13.jpg Dayton Children’s Hospital will add an urgent care practice to its existing facility at 8501 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. File photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @ HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @ HH_Courier.