Golden Times

HUBER HEIGHTS — Below is a calendar of events for the Huber Heights Senior Center located at 6428 Chambersburg Road. Reach the Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

LUNCH & LEARN

Aullwood Naturalist

Chris Rowlands, Outreach Naturalist at Allwood Audubon Center and Farm, is a singer, songwriter, painter, and puppeteer, and will be presenting his lesson about nature, art, and conversation to us! He presents to more than 60,000 students, teachers, and parents each year through public performances and in-school artistic residences. You don’t want to miss his lively show at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

The presentation and lunch are sponsored in full by StoryPoint and lunch will be provided by StoryPoint Troy’s Executive Chef. Free tickets for members will be available through January 5. Non-members may register starting January 3 if space is available.

Note: this event WILL be held even if the Huber Heights Schools close for weather.

SIGN LANGUAGE CLASS

You will have the opportunity to learn the American Sign Language alphabet, basic survival signs, and gain more understanding of what the deaf and hearing impaired deal with on a daily basis. The instructor will also bring in guests to talk about resources and share experiences to further enhance your awareness of the deaf community. Member, Janee Walski, worked as a rehabilitation counselor for the deaf with the State for 28 years and will offer a free seven-week course beginning February 5. Class will be held on Mondays from 9:30-11 for seven weeks (skip Feb. 19). Registration for members begins January 8; phone calls accepted. Class is limited to 12 and deaf and hearing impaired students are welcome to participate. Non-member seniors may register beginning January 31 if space remains.

TECH TIPS & NOTARY SERVICE

Do you need help with your computer, tablet, Kindle, eBooks, cell phones, or any of the current electronic computer devices including games? Drop in at 2:30 p.m. on Janaury 22 and be prepared with your specific questions; bring your device with you if possible. Please note that this is not a computer class. Notary service available as well.

TERRIFIC TRIPS

Senior center members may register the first ten days. After that, non-member seniors or those ages 21-49 accompanying a senior, may register for remaining seats. Payment is due when registering and must be paid with checks or money orders

April 6-15 San Antonio, Padre Island, Gulf of Mexico

Seats available; contact the senior center before January 16.

May 23 Snooty Fox

Members register March 5, non-members March 19. Last day is April 16.

July 11 Patsy Cline Tribute at Der Dutchman

Members register April 2, non-members April 16. Last day is May 15.

MEMBERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible to participate in center activities and to receive the monthly newsletter, you must be a current member. Dues are $20 (checks preferred); there is no extra charge for non-residents. Renewal is due every January. Please make sure that you receive a new membership card when you join or renew (includes honorary members). Those joining for the first time will receive a welcome packet (one per family). All are required to sign a general liability waiver.

New members are welcome anytime; seniors must be at least fifty to join and their younger spouses are welcome to join. Those turning 90 by March 1 are honorary and not charged the membership fee; however, an application must be on file and updated every January.

Interested seniors may be permitted to visit three times before joining. Dues are reduced to $5 October through December for first-time applicants only with the full renewal fee of $20 due in January.

BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR

Feel welcome to walk in for the following screening (no fasting required). Open to seniors in the community. Unavoidable short-notice cancellations may occur at times.

Jan. 16., 11:45-12:45, with blood pressure and sugar checks by The Laurels of Huber Heights.

EXERCISE CLASS

Stacey Luneke, from Sinclair College, offers a variety of practical and interesting exercises. Class is held at the senior center at 9 and 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. First day of class for the spring semester is January 8. Please call the senior center for information.

HEARING CHECK UP

The next screening day will be Thursday, January 11. Please call 233-9999 to make an appointment. The Fairborn Hearing Clinic provides a basic hearing screening and hearing aids are examined. Minor repairs may be made on site. Open to seniors in the community.

PRESENTATION

Auto Maintenance

Join Dale Hendricks from Hendricks Auto Service on Brandt Pike at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, to learn a few tips about maintaining your vehicle. Dale will offer information on various topics that can help you keep your car running well. Learn what to have checked on a regular basis to prepare for the cold winters and hot summers, what warning signs and sounds to take seriously, how the newer cars may differ, and more. You can ask questions and learn from someone whose business has been in Huber Heights for 54 years.

CONGREGATE LUNCH

There is no need to eat alone when you can enjoy a nutritious meal and the company of other seniors in a casual and friendly setting. The senior center is a site for the congregate meal program sponsored by Senior Resource. A donation of $2 is suggested from those aged 60 and up; those under 60 are required to pay $4.65. Lunch is open to the public and served 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Milk and/or water included. Please call 233-9999 by 12 p.m. the day before to make a reservation or to cancel. A choice of entrée is offered; if you do not indicate a preference, the entrée listed first will be ordered. Note: no congregate lunch on Tuesday, January 9.

BEGINNER LINE DANCE

The new eight-week session will begin January 4. Cost is $15 and due when registering. Open to senior center members only. Class is held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursdays. Men and women are welcome to participate, partners are not needed, and instructor, Rose Winkler, provides a variety of music and dance steps to make this class interesting and fun. There is a lot of camaraderie and fun in this class.

HEALTH PLANS (One-on-One Counseling)

Free assistance is available by appointment, year round, at the senior center. You can enroll in a Medicare Advantage or Prescription Plan whether you are new or previously enrolled or if you are new to Medicare and have questions. Please bring: Medicare card and any other insurance cards and your current prescription drugs in a bag (a list is acceptable but actual meds are better). Call Debbie Marchi, OSHIIP certified volunteer, at 937-477-1881 to make an appointment. Please honor your appointment time since the volunteer does not live close to the senior center; thank you.

GOLDEN QI (Chair Chi)

Chair Chi is offered at no cost from 9:45-10:30 on Fridays for those who cannot stand for long; it is important to be seated by 9:45 a.m. Golden Chi is beneficial for those in wheelchairs, with balance issues, and is a form of exercise for people who cannot exercise while standing.

TAX ASSISTANCE

Free income tax return preparation by VITA/AARP Certified Tax-Aid Volunteers will be available at the Huber Heights Senior Center on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning February 2 through April 13. Tax returns will be prepared by appointment only. Please call to cancel if you get your taxes prepared somewhere else; thank you.

Call 233-9999 beginning January 3 to make an appointment. If a family needs multiple returns prepared, each person must have a separate appointment (does not apply to filing jointly). If you request a specific tax counselor, this may increase your waiting time. City tax, farm, rentals, business returns will not be prepared.

The IRS urges all taxpayers to file a complete and accurate tax return. Make sure you have All the documents to file your return, including: **Documents for all sources of 2017 income (e.g., all W2 wages, 1099R pension/IRA, SSA Social Security, unemployment & disability income, interest, dividends, stocks, winnings, etc.), and **Forms 1095-A from the Marketplace for those claiming the Premium Tax Credit for medical insurance. ** If planning to itemize deductions, expense information is also needed (e.g., medical and Rx, property taxes, mortgage interest and charitable contributions). Even if not itemizing, bring medical/Rx expense and property tax information.

You MUST bring a copy of your 2016 Tax Return, government issued photo ID for yourself AND spouse (if filing jointly), Social Security card(s) (yourself AND spouse AND dependents listed on your return!), and proof of medical insurance. Otherwise your tax return may not be prepared.

LUNCH & LEARN

Benefits of Exercise

Gain an understanding of how exercise can combat many major health issues including diabetes, osteoporosis, COPD, and many more conditions. A Lunch and Learn, sponsored by Springhills Home Care, will be offered at the senior center at 12:30 on Wednesday, February 21. Brittany Stout, who has a master’s degree in exercise science from the University of Dayton, will provide very relevant information targeting different areas of health concern. Many people ask what makes an exercise physiologist different than a personal trainer or physical therapist. Brittany has experience with cancer patients, dementia, neuropathy, stroke patients, and limb specific issues such as replacements and arthritis. Taking a whole body approach, Brittany incorporates many aspects of physical functioning, balance, mobility, range of motion, and mental health into her exercise sessions. She will explain the many benefits of exercise as it pertains to seniors, how to decrease falls, and how to start incorporating exercise into your daily routine!

Free tickets for members will be available January 17- February 14. Non-members may register starting February 12 if space remains. Seating limit of 60.

Note: this event will be cancelled if Huber Heights schools close for weather.

THURSDAY AFTERNOONS

More players are welcome to participate in friendly games of euchre, canasta, and bunco on Thursday afternoons. Set-up usually starts around 11-11:15 a.m. Drop in to play, observe, or learn! Party bridge is also held but reservations are required; contact Gordon at 233-6206 if you would like to play. Also contact Gordon if you are interested in refresher lessons.

