ENGLEWOOD — The Electives, Business, Information Technology, and Agriculture Department at Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC), in order to honor outstanding accomplishments and leadership in Career Tech Education, is proud to announce the December honorees for the Department’s Career Tech Students of the Month. Lillian Pietrzak (Dixie High School), Steve McIntosh (Wayne High School), and Johnathon Brandenburg (West Carrollton High School) were recognized for being outstanding representatives of their respective career tech programs.

Lillian Pietrzak (Dixie High School) from Medical Office Management taught by instructor Rusty Sink was recognized for being a top performer in her class. Mr. Sink stated, “She is a top performer in class, and she is always willing to help someone that is in need. She has ambitions to become a student ambassador and CTSO Officer.”

Johnathon Brandenburg (West Carrollton High School) from Game Programming and Web Applications taught by Melissa Goodall received high marks for being a leader and team player in the class. Mrs. Goodall stated, “As a Class President he is 100% reliable, and he is always willing to lend a hand to help others.”

Steve McIntosh (Wayne High School) also from Game Programming and Web Applications was recognized by program instructor Melissa Goodall for his hard work in preparation for the #Hackathon Miami Valley Teen Coding project he is working on. She stated,” Steve is a driving force behind the project and he has also applied to speak at a Youth TEDx talk on computer programming.”

Congratulations to Lillian, Johnathon, and Steve for their outstanding representation of MVCTC and their respective programs. Special thanks to TJ Chumps of Englewood, Ohio for donating gift certificates. All students received plaques to honor their accomplishments.

What started almost 50 years ago as the Montgomery County JVS has transformed into the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC). While the name has changed, the mission remains the same. We are dedicated to providing training for in-demand jobs and college-readiness skills for high school and adult students across Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren Counties.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_EBITA.jpg