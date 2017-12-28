Huber Heights seeks to fill board vacancies

HUBER HEIGHTS – The City of Huber Heights has announced a vacancy on the City’s Tax Review Board and the Planning Commission. Applications will be accepted until December 31, 2017 and the Planning Commission until January 31, 2018.

Applications can be obtained at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road or from the City of Huber Heights website, www.hhoh.org. (Click on City Council > Boards and Commissions > City of Huber Heights Application for Board/Commission Membership).

Applicants must be a resident and elector of Huber Heights (registered to vote). Boards and commissions advise the City Council on issues important to the City of Huber Heights. Most positions do not require extensive expertise, just an eagerness to serve.

Applications should be sent to the Huber Heights City Council, c/o Anthony Rodgers, Clerk of Council, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424 or to arodgers@hhoh.org.

Applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview with Huber Heights City Staff and/or the Huber Heights City Council at a time yet to be determined.

Tax Review Board

The Tax Review Board through hearings has the authority to affirm, reverse or modify any assessment, ruling, or decision, or any part thereof, made by the Tax Administrator from which an appeal has been filed as provided in Section 191.19 of the Huber Heights Codified Ordinances. The Tax Review Board is quasi-judicial in nature. Applicants with an interest in or experience with tax-related issues or tax-related expertise are desired. The Tax Review Board was created by City Council legislation and the Ohio Revised Code.

The Tax Review Board will meet as needed at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

Planning Commission

The Planning Commission reviews and approves all Planned Unit Developments (PUDs), rezoning requests, and any new subdivisions. The Planning Commission is the platting agency for the City. The Planning Commission approves and recommends a comprehensive land use plan and an official map of the City to the City Council for review and approval. The Planning Commission also prepares and recommends to City Council ordinances and resolutions that promote the general welfare of the City and its inhabitants. The Planning Commission was established by the City Charter.

The Planning Commission meets twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7:00 PM or as needed in the Council Chambers the Huber Heights City Hall at 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

