Otto appointed to National League of Cities committee

WASHINGTON, DC — Glenn Otto, At Large Councilmember, Huber Heights, Ohio, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 Transportation and Infrastructure Services (TIS) federal advocacy committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving transportation, including planning, funding, safety and security of public transit, streets and highways, aviation, railroads and ports. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mark Stodola, mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Glenn Otto said, “With Huber Heights being located at the I-70 and I-75 interchange, I believe that future efforts to redevelop and increase infrastructure and transportation capabilities will be vital and will greatly benefit both Huber Heights and the Miami Valley Region. I look forward to working with the National League of Cities to encourage and promote opportunities in this area and in other cities across the United States. I am humbled by this appointment.”

As a committee member, Mr. Otto will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Serving on an NLC committee is one of the most effective ways for a local official to advocate for their community in Washington,” said NLC President Stodola. “I am thrilled to have Glenn Otto join a team of local leaders from around the country working to craft our policy platform and to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Pam O’Connor, councilmember, Santa Monica, California; and Vice Chairs James McDonald, councilmember, Pinecrest, Florida; and Oscar Trevino, mayor, North Richland Hills, Texas.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

