Shaw appointed to National League of Cities committee

WASHINGTON, DC — Richard E. Shaw, Jr., Ward 1 Councilmember, City of Huber Heights, Ohio, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 Community and Economic Development (CED) Federal Advocacy Committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mark Stodola, mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Mr. Shaw said, “I would like to thank the National League of Cities for this re-appointment to the Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee. As one of three Ohio elected officials to join this national committee, I will be working alongside the Ohio Municipal League to develop effective policy on issues facing hard working Ohioans such as supporting small businesses, creating affordable housing, enhancing parks and recreation amenities, and creating smart community development. My continuing goal is the utilization of local, state and federal resources in a way that enhances economic opportunities while improving social conditions in a sustainable way for the residents of Huber Heights, Ohio.”

As a committee member, Mr. Shaw will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Serving on an NLC committee is one of the most effective ways for a local official to advocate for their community in Washington,” said NLC President Stodola. “I am thrilled to have Richard Shaw join a team of local leaders from around the country working to craft our policy platform and to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Gina Bivens, Councilmember, Fort Worth, Texas; and Vice Chairs Lou La Monte, Mayor, Malibu, California; and Kevin Thompson, Councilmember, Mesa, Arizona.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

