Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

December 14

Austin B. M. Rider, marijuana possession

Gavin K. Lilly, marijuana possession

Gwendolyn A. Gray, domestic violence

December 16

Savannah C. Stuart, obstructing official business

Jason F. Boehm, theft

Teaya N. Hasty, theft

Thomas W. Lawson, Jr., marijuana possession

December 17

Kameron L. Suber, possession of marijuana

Joshua S. Ewing, warrant arrest, disorderly conduct

Daniel A. Courts, marijuana possession

December 18

Selena M. Hickman, warrant arrest

Joshua W. Couch, warrant arrest

December 19

Anthony Graham, theft

December 20

Sang H. Jang, assault

Kelly A. Kover, domestic violence

Travis R. Vest, felony theft

Destiny D. Vest, disorderly conduct

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

