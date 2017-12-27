Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
December 14
Austin B. M. Rider, marijuana possession
Gavin K. Lilly, marijuana possession
Gwendolyn A. Gray, domestic violence
December 16
Savannah C. Stuart, obstructing official business
Jason F. Boehm, theft
Teaya N. Hasty, theft
Thomas W. Lawson, Jr., marijuana possession
December 17
Kameron L. Suber, possession of marijuana
Joshua S. Ewing, warrant arrest, disorderly conduct
Daniel A. Courts, marijuana possession
December 18
Selena M. Hickman, warrant arrest
Joshua W. Couch, warrant arrest
December 19
Anthony Graham, theft
December 20
Sang H. Jang, assault
Kelly A. Kover, domestic violence
Travis R. Vest, felony theft
Destiny D. Vest, disorderly conduct
