Sulphur Grove UMC to host blood drive

HUBER HEIGHTS — Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during New Year’s weekend at the Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the Fellowship Hall, 7505 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights. The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is here and CBC is giving special thanks to those who take the time to donate. The limited edition “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate Monday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 30 at a CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives.

The t-shirt is mistletoe green with the smiling face of a reindeer sketched in light green and white. The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” theme is a revival of the popular holiday campaign from December 2014, proving that heartfelt wishes are evergreen!

Blood supply challenges during holiday season

The holiday season is a challenging time for maintaining the area blood supply. Holiday activities, wintry weather and seasonal illnesses can reduce the number of donors and disrupt blood drive schedules. If you must miss an opportunity to donate please reschedule when you can.

The challenges for maintaining our region’s blood supply go beyond the usual demands of the holiday season. CBC enters the New Year with the mission of building a new community of dedicated platelet and plasma donors.

The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. Overall, about 53 percent of the CBC donor base is over the age of 50.

January is National Blood Donor Month, a traditional time to thank donors and encourage donations during the winter months.

It’s fitting that ER physician and lifetime donor Rep. Steve Huffman of Miami County has spearheaded state legislation to make January Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio. CBC will focus in 2018 on calling for young people to become the “next generation of donors” and to ask new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Holiday season brings challenges to blood supply