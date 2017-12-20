Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

December 7

Lindsay E. Funk, domestic violence

Amanda E. Mullins, drug possession

Angela M. Thomas, criminal trespass

Briahna Aslinger, theft

December 8

Lashanta M. Carter, theft

Hafiz A. Spiller, open container violation

Mark E. Jeffries, theft

December 9

Casey M. Cope, domestic violence

Bruce E. Clyburn, domestic violence

Anthony E. Smith, felony warrant

December 10

Joseph E. Lucas, theft

December 11

Alycia C. Lee, warrant arrest

Allan M. Vanhoose, domestic violence

December 12

Michael P. Williams, receiving stolen property, failure to comply/fleeing or eluding

Brandi N. Fenwick, theft

David J. Tolle, menacing

December 13

Laurel A. Steinke, assault

Jasper P. Jackson, marijuana possession

Frederick D. Harris, theft

Shantonia C. Taylor-Lovato, felony forgery, felony escape, resisting arrest, theft

Allison E. Resnicky, theft

Brianna A. Nichols, theft

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_police-logo-2.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.