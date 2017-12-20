Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
December 7
Lindsay E. Funk, domestic violence
Amanda E. Mullins, drug possession
Angela M. Thomas, criminal trespass
Briahna Aslinger, theft
December 8
Lashanta M. Carter, theft
Hafiz A. Spiller, open container violation
Mark E. Jeffries, theft
December 9
Casey M. Cope, domestic violence
Bruce E. Clyburn, domestic violence
Anthony E. Smith, felony warrant
December 10
Joseph E. Lucas, theft
December 11
Alycia C. Lee, warrant arrest
Allan M. Vanhoose, domestic violence
December 12
Michael P. Williams, receiving stolen property, failure to comply/fleeing or eluding
Brandi N. Fenwick, theft
David J. Tolle, menacing
December 13
Laurel A. Steinke, assault
Jasper P. Jackson, marijuana possession
Frederick D. Harris, theft
Shantonia C. Taylor-Lovato, felony forgery, felony escape, resisting arrest, theft
Allison E. Resnicky, theft
Brianna A. Nichols, theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.