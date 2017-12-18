Murray wins Weisenborn Spelling Bee

HUBER HEIGHTS — Congratulations to the Weisenborn Spelling Bee champion, Madison Murray and the runner-up Eseose Ituma. Both students will represent Weisenborn at the district spelling bee in January.

The finalists for the 2017-18 Weisenborn spelling bee were Crystal Ackerman, Kylee Friend, Ella Collins, Tanner Bierly, Ta-Niyah Darden, Dillon Fairchild, Madison Murray, Michele Kniess, Lindsey Evans, Elisia McGeorge, Raelee Lance, Logan Wilde, Grace Gruen, Michael Neuman, Kurt Olipas, Shannah Flores Betancourt, Eseose Ituma, Isabel Duaso, Julian Baker, Jonathan Porter, Ozzhan Makhmudov, Zora Johnson, Tyler Norris, Jaden Gregory, Eric Porter, and Ethan Boatwright.

The Weisenborn spelling bee was held Friday, December 15th.