Weisenborn Students of the Month

Congratulations to Weisenborn Junior High School’s December Students of the Month – Canyon Ice, Dawnyale Cargle, Roosevelt Mukes III, Donya Qendah, Xavier Clark, Samantha Bryant, Jahi McDonald, Lacy Walton, Miguel Abeldano, Alivia Ruble, Leyla Kilori, Kyren Haywood, Jeremy Reda, Chloe Kincaid, Rasean Tucker, Kamea Blaine, and Sophia Bailey. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible; and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum.

