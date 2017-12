Weisenborn Junior High School’s wrestling team partnered with a local family to donate new toys to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The toys will be given to the patients, bringing them comfort while they are in the hospital.

Weisenborn Junior High School’s wrestling team partnered with a local family to donate new toys to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The toys will be given to the patients, bringing them comfort while they are in the hospital. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_Wrestling.jpeg Weisenborn Junior High School’s wrestling team partnered with a local family to donate new toys to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The toys will be given to the patients, bringing them comfort while they are in the hospital. Contributed photo