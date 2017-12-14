Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division. December 1

Colman R. Jepson, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Tamarra S. Martin, OVI/Physical Control

December 2

Antonio D. Curry, felony receiving stolen property

Brooklynn M. Kesting, theft without consent

December 3

Hailey L. R. Stump, theft without consent

David K. Brown, felony warrant, drug possession, drug paraphernalia

December 5

Sean T. Dobbins, assault

Deanna D. Aladarbeh, felony warrant

Shandra N. Young, felony warrant

Devinn T. Jones, violation of protection order

Heather M. Todd, domestic violence

Robert M. Easterly, theft

Kierra S. Ray, disorderly conduct

Rebekah M. Hurd, disorderly conduct

December 6

Richard B. McCullough, theft

Justin H. Rigg, theft

David W. Rose, animal at large

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_police-logo-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.