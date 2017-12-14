Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division. December 1
Colman R. Jepson, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Tamarra S. Martin, OVI/Physical Control
December 2
Antonio D. Curry, felony receiving stolen property
Brooklynn M. Kesting, theft without consent
December 3
Hailey L. R. Stump, theft without consent
David K. Brown, felony warrant, drug possession, drug paraphernalia
December 5
Sean T. Dobbins, assault
Deanna D. Aladarbeh, felony warrant
Shandra N. Young, felony warrant
Devinn T. Jones, violation of protection order
Heather M. Todd, domestic violence
Robert M. Easterly, theft
Kierra S. Ray, disorderly conduct
Rebekah M. Hurd, disorderly conduct
December 6
Richard B. McCullough, theft
Justin H. Rigg, theft
David W. Rose, animal at large
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.