Muse Machine presents Hello Dolly!

DAYTON – When the famed New York matchmaker Dolly Levi decides it’s time to re-enter the human race and find happiness for herself, half the city is swept along for the adventure! One of the most award-winning musical comedies in history, Dolly’s highlights include “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before The Parade Passes By” and the unforgettable title song!

Students from 70 local schools have been rehearsing for the production since mid-October, along with countless parent and community volunteers. Amongst the rising young stars in the cast, crew and orchestra of Hello, Dolly! Are Natalie Jobe, Shelly Lewis and James McDermott of Huber Heights.

Building on the successes of more than three decades, the Muse musical provides an opportunity for students from rural, urban and suburban communities from across the Greater Miami Valley to work cooperatively. According to producer Douglas Merk, approximately 140 singers, dancers, musicians and crew members will comprise this production and receive pre-professional training from internationally-experienced artists, including director Joe Deer, choreographer Lula Elzy and music director Sean Flowers.

Muse Machine is a nationally recognized arts education organization, providing creative experiences and resources for young people of the Miami Valley for the past 35 years. Since 1982, they have engaged thousands of students through academic-relevant lessons, workshops and in-school projects along with the highly acclaimed annual student musicals and concerts produced for the Miami Valley. For more information, visit www.musemachine.com.

